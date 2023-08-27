Mikdad stresses importance of caring about Syrian citizens’ interests abroad and provide best services to them

Minister of Foreign and Expatriates, Fayssal Mikdad, stressed the importance of caring about the interests of Syrian citizens abroad and providing them with the best services, in addition to strengthening communication with them continuously.Meeting on…

Minister of Foreign and Expatriates, Fayssal Mikdad, stressed the importance of caring about the interests of Syrian citizens abroad and providing them with the best services, in addition to strengthening communication with them continuously.

Meeting on Sunday with heads of Syrian diplomatic missions appointed in a number of brotherly and friendly countries who will carry out their tasks there in the coming days, Mikdad provided them with instructions related to Syria’s stances on various developments and political events in the region and the world.

