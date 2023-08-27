Citizens Of Sinjar Village In Babylon Demonstrate To Demand Their Homes Near The Ancient City Of Babylon Not Be Removed

Dozens of citizens of Sinjar village demonstrated in front of the entrance to the ancient city of Babylon, demanding that their homes near the ancient city of Babylon not be removed.NINA reporter said, “Dozens of residents of Sinjar village, one of th…

Dozens of citizens of Sinjar village demonstrated in front of the entrance to the ancient city of Babylon, demanding that their homes near the ancient city of Babylon not be removed.

NINA reporter said, "Dozens of residents of Sinjar village, one of the villages of the city of Hilla, adjacent to the ancient city of Babylon, demonstrated to demand that their homes not be removed, which the Ministry of Culture intends to remove.

The demonstrators threatened to sit-in and block roads if their demands were not met

Source: National Iraqi News Agency