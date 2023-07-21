A young Palestinian fatally shot by Israeli occupation in Ramallah

A young Palestinian was killed by Isreali occupation forces as they stormed the village of Um Safa, northwest of Ramallah, in the West Bank.Two serious injuries, shot by the occupation in the head and abdomen, were rushed to Istishari Hospital in the …

Two serious injuries, shot by the occupation in the head and abdomen, were rushed to Istishari Hospital in the village of Umm Safa, before the doctors announced the death of one of them, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

On Thursday, a Palestinian was killed, and scores were injured in Nablus in the West Bank during a raid by Israeli occupation forces.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency