More Arab and Islamic states condemn trespassing Holy Quran, call on Sweden to stop such heinous acts

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Friday its deep concern about the recurrence of incidents of contempt for religion as well as the loud hate speech in many countries, which “heralds severe repercussions affecting the security and stability of societies”, calling on states to assume their responsibilities in confronting these crimes, preventing their recurrence and holding the perpetrators accountable

It condemned in the strongest terms the Swedish authorities’ allowing an extremist to repeat the assault and tearing up a copy of the Holy Quran in the Swedish capital.

In the same context, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d’Affairs of Sweden in Riyadh today and handed him a note of protest against the repeated and irresponsible behavior of the Swedish authorities after granting some extremists permits that authorize them to burn and desecrate the Holy Quran.

The Saudi Ministry also called on the Swedish Authorities, in a statement, to take all immediate and necessary measures to stop these disgraceful acts

In addition, Amir Abdollahian, Iran’s Foreign Minister, said during a phone call with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billström, “Sweden must end promoting violence that have dire repercussions,” stressing that repeating these actions under the pretext of freedom of expression is unacceptable and unjustified.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency