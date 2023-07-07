Activities of Syria Petroleum,Gas and Energy Expo 2023 kick off today

With participation of more than 55 local and international companies specialized in the oil industries, excavations studies and consultation, activities of Syria International Petroleum, Gas and Energy exhibition (SyrPetro 2023 kick off on Friday on th…

With participation of more than 55 local and international companies specialized in the oil industries, excavations studies and consultation, activities of Syria International Petroleum, Gas and Energy exhibition (SyrPetro 2023 kick off on Friday on the Fairgrounds in Damascus.

The exhibition is held in cooperation with the Ministry of oil and Mineral Resources and includes participants from Iran, China, the UAE and Britain, as well as in coordination with visiting delegations from Russia, Belarus, Iran, Algeria, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and the UAE,” General Manager of the Mashhadani international group Khalaf Mashhadani said in a statement to SANA.

SyrPetro expo is characterized by the use of the “knot” technology for managing exhibitions and conferences, Mashhadani added .

The exhibition Will last until the 10th of July, and will be accompanied by specialized scientific lectures and (B2B) meetings between businessmen.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency