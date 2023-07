The Syrian national judo team won the third place and the bronze medal in the team competition within the competitions of the Arab Sports Games in Algeria.The team’s coronation with the bronze medal came after its beat over Palestine 3-2 and Jordan 3-0…

The Syrian national judo team won the third place and the bronze medal in the team competition within the competitions of the Arab Sports Games in Algeria.

The team’s coronation with the bronze medal came after its beat over Palestine 3-2 and Jordan 3-0, and losing to the Algerian team 0-3.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency