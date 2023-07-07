Social Affairs and Labor to discuss enhancing NGOs participatory work

With the aim of enhancing the participatory work of non-governmental organizations, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor announced that it is in the process of holding discussions on the weaknesses, strengths and challenges these organizations face…

With the aim of enhancing the participatory work of non-governmental organizations, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor announced that it is in the process of holding discussions on the weaknesses, strengths and challenges these organizations face in terms of funding, governance as well as financial and accounting systems.

The discussions will also focus on participatory work, specializations, reality and ambition, in addition to many other points.

In this context, the Ministry called on volunteers, members of unions, institutions, along with all workers and experts in the humanitarian field, who wish, to join these consultations.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency