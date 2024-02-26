Al Assad National Library, Shanghai’s Art Collection Museum discuss boosting cultural relations

General Director of Al Assad National Library, Fadi Ghanem, discussed with Hu MuQing, President of Shanghai Art Collection Museum, and accompanying delegation strengthening cultural ties between Syria and China in the field of libraries and manuscripts. Exchanging cultural materials, and holding joint exhibitions were also the focus of the meeting. Ghanem gave the Chinese delegation a detailed explanation about the history of the library, its role in preserving the national cultural heritage, and the cultural and knowledge services it provides to researchers and scholars. The delegation toured around the library and viewed the Directorate of Manuscripts and Rare Books there. They also visited the Restoration Department, and learned about the steps followed in the process of restoring and preserving books and manuscripts in the library. The Chinese delegation presented the Library a book talking about restoring and protecting manuscripts. The library, in turn, provided the delegation with a collection of books talking about Syrian manuscripts, antiquities, and Syrian plastic art. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency