Mikdad before HRC: Syria rejects West’s use of human rights mechanisms to interfere in internal affairs of countries

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Fayssal Mikdad, affirmed Syria's rejection of the West's collective attempts to employ human rights mechanisms and impose politicized decisions to interfere in the internal affairs of countries with the aim of implementing its political agendas. 'Syria stresses its full support for people in Palestine who are being subjected to genocide constituting clear evidence of the racist nature of the Israeli occupation.' said Mikdad, giving a video statement before High Level Segment - 55th regular session of the Human Rights Council (26 February - 05 April 2024). Mikdad underlined the occupation is boasting about its killing of more than 29 thousand Palestinians and its deliberate targeting of medical personnel and civilian facilities, with unlimited political, military and economic support from human rights advocates in the West, led by the United States. It is necessary to renew commitment to Agenda item 7 of the Human Rights Council, because it highlights the practic es of the Israeli occupation and its gross and systematic violations, as it has left none of the basic rights without being violated, he added. Mikdad went on to say 'Syria underscores its right to restore the entire occupied Golan and rejects all 'Israeli' measures to perpetuate its occupation, which blatantly violate UN resolutions, most notably UNSC Resolution No. 497.' The resolution entitled 'The Human Rights Situation Facing Syrian Returnees' and its outcomes constitute the perfect example that exposes the falsehood and claims of the West, as this non-consensual and politicized resolution is used to distort the image of the Syrian state, Mikdad noted. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency