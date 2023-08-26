Al Daayen and Simaisma Youth Centre Wraps Up Miscellaneous Summer Activities

Al Daayen and Simaisma Youth Centre has concluded the summer activities of the Ministry of Youth and Sports which featured over 30 miscellaneous events and activities with the engagement of hundreds of young people.The summer activities were primarily…

Al Daayen and Simaisma Youth Centre has concluded the summer activities of the Ministry of Youth and Sports which featured over 30 miscellaneous events and activities with the engagement of hundreds of young people.

The summer activities were primarily intended to discover and refine young talents, develop, and upgrade social skills, leadership, and innovation, foster the concepts of collective work, and optimize mental and emotional health in young people, as well as strengthen physical fitness, public health and expand affiliates' knowledge and culture.

Chief of the Simaisma and Al-Daayen Youth Center Nawaf Al Mudhahka said the Centres events witnessed an exponential number of visitors because of their diverse that targeted various age groups with programs, sports activities, awareness lectures, in addition to discovering talents and programs that fulfill young peoples aspirations.

He noted that the summer vacation should have been utilized to fill leisure times and develop personal, social, and practical skills and expertise, pointing out that the vacation represents an opportunity for learning and development through reading, training courses, voluntary activities and practicing sports.

Several affiliates underscored the importance of their engagement in miscellaneous activities and events during summer vacations, especially that they constitute an opportunity for them to enjoy and capitalize on leisure times to alter the daily routines and pressures in schools.

The vacation times also strengthen social ties and establish new friendships to increase the sense of belonging and communication with other people which spur them to initiate the new academic year with a fully energized activity.

Source: Qatar News Agency