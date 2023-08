HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Saturday a phone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.During the phone c…

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Saturday a phone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the phone call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to regional and international developments.

Source: Qatar News Agency