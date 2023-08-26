UDST President to QNA: 7 Thousand Students 25 Percent of Them are Qataris //1//

UDST President reiterated the university’s great attention to scientific research, pointing that during the academic year 2022-2023, UDST conducted over 250 research papers that were published in prestigious international journals.He revealed that UDS…

UDST President reiterated the university's great attention to scientific research, pointing that during the academic year 2022-2023, UDST conducted over 250 research papers that were published in prestigious international journals.

He revealed that UDST will organize during the academic year 2023-2024 a large number of local and international scientific conferences and workshops, in vital and important sectors, within the framework of the university's focus on the research environment, in cooperation with the Qatar National Research Fund of the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council. The university has distinguished faculty members who excel in conducting scientific research in all its disciplines, including engineering, food security, informatics and health sciences.

Dr. Al Neami told QNA that the university is also has important local and international partnerships, including more than 50 local partners in the governmental, private and mixed sectors, universities and professional centers, in addition to more than 20 global partners in a number of countries, including, US, Canada and Ireland to name a few.

On the University's priorities for the new academic year, Dr. Al Neami said that they include expanding the infrastructure to accommodate a bigger number of students, as well as providing services that help students diversify their orientations and interests, in a way that helps them go beyond the local scope.

UDST priorities also include keeping up with and simulating the requirements of the local labor market, offering and providing not only academic programs, but specialized ones that meet the needs of various sectors in the country, and expanding researches on local and international problems.

Dean of the College of Engineering Technology Dr. Awni El Otoom told QNA that all college programs enjoy a remarkable turnout from students, such as marine engineering, mechanical engineering, and smart manufacturing engineering. They are all new programs that use the latest technology, including artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, and the Internet of Things, he noted.

For her part, Dean of the College of Health Sciences Dr. JoAnne MacDonald talked about the college's programs and their importance to society in Qatar and abroad, including the midwifery program.

She indicated that UDST offers two types of certificates in this specialization, one of which is a post-diploma bachelor's degree for professionals who practice different health professions and wish to complete their studies in this specialty to obtain a bachelor's degree, in addition to another program, which is a bachelor's degree in midwifery for those who enroll in the college after secondary school.

She stated that this program was selected and developed in response to a national need, adding that it graduates midwives who contribute to achieving the National Health Strategy in the State of Qatar.

Source: Qatar News Agency