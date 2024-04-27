Al-Mandalawi: Legislating the anti-prostitution law is of the highest interest to protect the value structure of society

The Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, confirmed today, Saturday, that legislating the anti-prostitution law is a supreme interest in protecting the value structure of society. The media office of the Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives said in a statement: 'The Council's vote today on the proposed First Amendment Law to the Anti-Prostitution Law No. (8) of 1988 is a necessary step to protect the value structure of society, and a higher interest to protect our children from the calls for moral depravity and homosexuality that have begun to invade countries of the world,' noting that 'the law provided a legislative cover to deter these actions and those who promote them, and addressed the deficiency in Iraqi legislation in this aspect.' Al-Mandalawi added, 'We participated in a number of meetings of the Legal Committee dedicated to discuss and mature the anti-prostitution law, and we stressed the presidency's keenness to complete it due to its importance. In turn, we extend our thanks to the Legal Committee and the MPs for this achievement, which is in the interest of our society,' stressing, 'There is no place for homosexuality in Iraq of prophets, the pure imams, and the righteous saints.' Source: National Iraqi News Agency