Al-Sudani: Iraq is one of the first countries in the region to join the International Labor Organization

Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani confirmed that Iraq is one of the first countries in the region to join the International Labor Organization. During his meeting today with the President of the International Labor Organization, Gilbert Honigber, he stressed the need for the expertise of the International Labor Organization to legislate a new law for the union work, as well as the need for it in the field of training and qualification and the establishment of training centers in Iraq. During the meeting, according to a statement from his office, Al-Sudani welcomed Honigber's visit to Iraq, to participate in the Arab Labor Conference hosted by Baghdad, as it represents the first visit of the head of an international organization to the country, stressing that Iraq is one of the first countries in the region to join the International Labor Organization, in the year 1932. The Prime Minister discussed with the President of the International Labor Organization cooperation to develop the work environment i n Iraq, pointing to the government's steps in supporting workers' conditions through laws and legislation, including the Retirement and Social Security Law for Workers, which was approved last year. For his part, Honigber praised the progress achieved by the government in the field of supporting the business environment, and paying attention to the labor sector and its workers, by stimulating areas of investment and caring for workers in the private sector. Source: National Iraqi News Agency