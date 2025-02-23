Al Rayyan Triumphs Over Al Wakrah in Ooredoo Stars League Week 16 with Resounding Victory

Al Rayyan: Al Rayyan defeated a 10-man Al Wakrah 4-0 in Week 16 of the 2024-2025 season Ooredoo Stars League at Stadium 974 on Sunday. Al Wakrah faced an early setback when Suhaib Gannan was sent off in the first minute for a foul, leaving them to contend with Al Rayyan's aggressive play and struggling to regain composure.

According to Qatar News Agency, Al Rayyan capitalized on their advantage with goals from Roger Guedes in the 29th and 81st minutes, Tamim Mansour in the 51st minute, and an own goal by Alexander Scholz in the 67th minute. This victory earned Al Rayyan three valuable points, raising their total to 21 points, while Al Wakrah remained at 17 points.

Guedes initiated the scoring for Al Rayyan, penetrating the danger zone. Although Al Wakrah's goalkeeper, Saoud Mubarak Al Khater, initially blocked his strike, Guedes managed to score on the rebound. In the second half, Guedes assisted Al Abdullah, who deftly flicked the ball over the advancing goalkeeper, bringing the score to 2-0.

In the 64th minute, Mahmoud Ahmed Hassan of Al Rayyan scored, but his effort was ruled offside. Soon after, Guedes redirected a sharp drive from Murad Naji, which was inadvertently turned into the goal by Scholz, making it 3-0. Al Rayyan's dominance continued as Abdelaziz Hatem set up Guedes with a lob from midfield, leading to a powerful strike that secured the final scoreline of 4-0.