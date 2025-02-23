Aspire Academy Signs MoU with Philippines’ National Academy of Sports

Doha: Aspire Academy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday with the National Academy of Sports (NAS) of the Philippines, aiming to develop young athletes and enhance cooperation in sports education.

According to Qatar News Agency, the strategic collaboration embraces multiple facets of sports education and development, including student-athlete exchange programmes, joint curriculum development, sports science research, and professional development initiatives. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both institutions to foster excellence in student-athlete development.

Deputy Director-General of Aspire Academy, Ali Salem Afifa, stated during a press conference that this partnership is a key step in Aspire Academy's strategy to build strong relationships with top-tier sports institutions worldwide. He said that this collaboration opens up doors to new opportunities in various countries, fostering mutual growth and excellence in sports development. Aspire Academy's reputation for excellence has drawn interest from many sports institutions, and they remain committed to strengthening these connections to enhance global sports performance.

For her part, Executive Director of the National Academy of Sports (NAS), Prof. Josephine Reyes emphasized the transformative potential of the agreement. She said they look forward to hosting joint training sessions in key sports where Aspire Academy excels, and this will allow their students to train and compete alongside their top athletes, gaining valuable experience at an elite level.

She added that beyond sports, this partnership extends to academic excellence. As an educational institution, they are eager to learn from Aspire Academy's curriculum, teaching methodologies, and student support systems. A key area of interest is how Aspire Academy balances academics with high-performance training, ensuring student-athletes thrive both in competition and in their studies.

The signing of this MoU reflects Aspire Academy's ongoing commitment to enhancing Qatar's position as a global hub for sports excellence and reinforcing its leading role in building international partnerships that contribute to the global development of sports.