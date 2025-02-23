Al Sadd Triumphs Over Al Duhail in Ooredoo Stars League Clash

Doha: Two second-half goals gave reigning champions Al Sadd victory over leaders Al Duhail in a heavyweight and most crucial clash of Week 16 of the 2024-2025 Ooredoo Stars League at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium of Al Sadd club on Saturday. According to Qatar News Agency, Mostafa Mashaal scored in the 70th minute, followed by Rafa Mujica's goal in the 95th minute, securing Al Sadd's advancement to 34 points in the standings, just one point behind leaders Al Duhail, who remained on 35 points. The match delivered on its promise of intensity, with both teams showcasing strong performances across the field, much to the delight of the fans. Al Duhail had the first significant opportunity in the 11th minute when Michael Olunga's shot narrowly missed, following a skillful pass from Almoez Ali. Despite creating numerous opportunities, Al Duhail struggled to breach Al Sadd's defense. Al Sadd's Akram Afif had a chance in the 29th minute, but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Salah Zakaria. The first half concluded wi thout any goals, setting the stage for an engaging second half. Both teams continued their efforts to break the deadlock in the second half. Paulo Otavio almost put Al Sadd ahead in the 49th minute, but his goal was disallowed after a VAR review. Al Duhail faced a setback when Ibrahima Bamba was sent off in the 52nd minute for violent conduct. Al Sadd capitalized on their numerical advantage, with Mashaal scoring the opener from a pass by Boualem Khoukhi. Al Sadd maintained pressure on Al Duhail, leading to Mujica's late goal, assisted by Hassan Al Haydous, which secured their victory. Al Sadd is now closely trailing Al Duhail in the league standings.