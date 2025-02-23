Qatar Tennis Secretary General Praises Success of Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025

Doha: Secretary General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel and Badminton Federation, Tariq Darwish Zainal, praised the outstanding success of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025. In press remarks today following the conclusion of the tournament, Zainal highlighted the success achieved at all levels.

According to Qatar News Agency, Zainal congratulated Russian player Andrey Rublev on securing the title, marking his second victory in the tournament's history. He also extended his congratulations to British player Jack Draper for reaching the final and showcasing an impressive level of play throughout the event.

The Federation Secretary General noted that this year's edition featured an elite lineup of international stars, including Serbian Novak Djokovic, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, and Russian Daniil Medvedev. Their participation contributed to making the tournament a remarkable and enjoyable experience for the fans.