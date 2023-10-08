Al-Sudani chairs a special meeting that included the Ministry of Communications and the Communications and Media Authority

Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani chaired today, Sunday, a meeting that included the Minister of Communications, Mrs. Hiyam Abboud Al-Yasiri, and the CEO of the Media and Communications Authority, Ali Al-Moayyed. The meeting discussed the services provided by these two institutions, ways to develop the communications sector, and the most prominent obstacles and impediments to their work and remove everything that affects the provision of services to citizens.

A statement from Al-Sudani’s office said that the meeting discussed studying the development of plans to achieve the maximum benefit from this sector, because it represents an important financial source that contributes to maximizing the imports that the government employs in implementing the priorities and components of its government program.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency