Head of the Civil Aviation Authority discusses with the Ambassador of the European Union mission prospects for cooperation and joint coordination

The Head of the Civil Aviation Authority, Imad Abdul Razzaq Al-Asadi, discussed, today, Sunday, with the Ambassador of the European Union mission in Baghdad, Thomas Seiler, the prospects for cooperation and joint coordination.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Head of the Authority welcomed the Ambassador of the European Union mission as he began his new work duties and his visit to the Authority’s headquarters to be a real start for consolidating work mechanisms in the Iraqi civil aviation sector.

He stressed: “The file of developing the civil aviation sector is being followed and supported by Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, through strengthening the roles among the concerned authorities and implementing international requirements to benefit from the expertise and capabilities of the European Union, in lifting the European air embargo imposed on the national carriers.”

For his part, Seiler expressed his hope to strengthen cooperation with Iraq in various fields, especially in the civil aviation sector, given that Iraq is today an important strategic partner of the European Union.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency