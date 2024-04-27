Al-Sudani: The visits of the President of the Kurdistan Region to Baghdad are a positive step to resolve all common issues

Today, Saturday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani considered the visits of the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, to Baghdad a positive step to resolve all common issues. A statement from his media office stated that Al-Sudani received, this Saturday evening, the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, according to the statement, the most prominent files and issues were discussed, and the treatments taken by the government in the service and development fields, in accordance with what was stated in the government program, and in a way that contributes to improving the service and living conditions of citizens throughout the country. The meeting also focused on the continuation of constructive dialogues on common issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region, and many topics in political matters were also discussed, as both parties stressed the importance of continuing to support the gov ernment's efforts internally and externally, and working to strengthen the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil, which requires the concerted efforts of all political forces in this path.' According to the statement, the Prime Minister considered the visits of the President of the Region a positive step to resolve all common issues. For his part, the President of the Region expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister's steps, and his insistence on communication and dialogue with various national forces, in a way that enhances political stability. Source: National Iraqi News Agency