Algerian Foreign Minister, Palestinian Prime Minister Discuss Developments in Gaza

Algiers, In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf discussed with the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa the international moves aimed at putting an end to the ongoing Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7. The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip. Source: Qatar News Agency

