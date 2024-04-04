50,000 Worshipers Perform Isha, Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, Thousands of Palestinians performed the Isha and Tarawih prayers in the Al Aqsa Mosque, despite the restrictions and constraints of the Israeli occupation. In a statement today, Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that 50,000 citizens performed the Isha and Tarawih prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque. Occupation forces were deployed at the gates of Al Aqsa Mosque and in the Old City. They searched a number of citizens, while they were arriving to pray in the Al Aqsa Mosque. The occupation measures caused a decrease in the number of worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque as a result of preventing citizens of the West Bank and Gaza Strip from reaching occupied Jerusalem, in addition to setting dozens of checkpoints in its various neighborhoods and at its entrances and the entrances to the doors of the Al Aqsa Mosque. Source: Qatar News Agency