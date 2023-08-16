US Secretary of State Calls on Congress to Pass Additional Support for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Congress to swiftly approve a request for additional financial assistance to Ukraine worth USD 24.1 billion.During a press conference, Blinken stated that this request was part of efforts to support Ukrai…

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Congress to swiftly approve a request for additional financial assistance to Ukraine worth USD 24.1 billion.

During a press conference, Blinken stated that this request was part of efforts to support Ukraine at several levels, including military, economic and humanitarian.

Blinken urged the Congress to immediately approve this request for additional funding.

He also noted the continued support of the US and a number of other countries for Ukraine, in order to confirm long lasting peace in the region.

Many Western countries, including the US has provided financial and military support to Ukraine since the outbreak of the crisis with Russia in February 2022. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency