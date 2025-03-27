Arab League Calls for Enhanced Efforts to Promote Arab Music and Talent

Cairo: The Arab League emphasized the importance of nurturing young talents in music and launching initiatives to boost the global presence of Arab music. It also called for collaboration among Arab countries to establish training and production programs dedicated to music and provide platforms to showcase the creativity of Arab musicians, reinforcing their pivotal role in contemporary cultural scenes.

According to Qatar News Agency, in a statement issued Thursday marking Arab Music Day, observed annually on March 28, the Arab League urged all Arab nations and cultural institutions to celebrate this special occasion by organizing events and musical performances that highlight Arab musical heritage. The league also stressed the importance of spotlighting the contributions of Arab musicians in enriching the global cultural landscape and fostering new avenues for collaboration between diverse cultures.

The league praised the role of music in promoting intercultural dialogue, describing it as a universal language that transcends linguistic and geographic barriers. It highlighted music’s potential as a powerful tool for spreading values of peace, tolerance, and shared humanity, particularly amidst current global challenges.

The celebration of Arab Music Day on March 28 was established by the Arab League’s Ministerial Council through Resolution 8372 on March 6, 2019. This day commemorates the inauguration of the first Arab Music Conference in 1932, reflecting a renewed appreciation of music’s profound impact on refining artistic taste and developing talents.