Western Australia’s Coral Reefs Damaged by Summer Heatwaves

Perth: Australia’s non-governmental Minderoo Foundation revealed that coral reefs in Western Australia suffered significant damage during the summer due to elevated ocean temperatures. Kate Quigley, a member of the Minderoo Foundation, explained that ocean heat caused coral scorching this year, affecting not only the upper layers, which are prone to bleaching, but also the depths of these UNESCO World Heritage-listed reefs. Spanning approximately 300 kilometers, these reefs are renowned as fertile habitats for sharks.

According to Qatar News Agency, the official Australian Bureau of Meteorology reported that water temperatures along Western Australia’s coastline rose by up to 3 C above average during this summer. Elevated ocean surface temperatures lead to coral bleaching, which can result in reef death. In practice, coral extensions disappear, leaving only the limestone skeleton of these organisms.

Coral reefs are fragile ecosystems, hosting diverse marine life and safeguarding coastlines by acting as wave barriers. A December UN report highlighted additional threats to coral reefs, including overfishing and pollution, alongside global warming.