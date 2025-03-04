Arab Summit Adopts Egypt’s Plan to Reconstruct Gaza, Praises Qatar’s Positive Role

Doha: The Extraordinary Arab Summit, “Palestine Summit”, held in Cairo, Egypt, adopted Egypt’s plan for the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza as a comprehensive Arab initiative. The summit emphasized the importance of providing financial, material, and political support, urging the international community and financing institutions to expedite support for the plan.

According to Qatar News Agency, the summit acknowledged Qatar’s positive role in achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The statement issued at the end of the summit highlighted the plan, prepared in coordination with Palestine and other Arab nations, based on studies by the World Bank and the United Nations Development Program. It stressed the importance of parallel efforts to launch a political path aimed at a permanent and just solution for the Palestinian people’s aspirations for statehood and peace.

The summit tasked the Joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee with engaging international capitals to present the Arab plan for Gaza’s reconstruction. Arab foreign ministers and the Secretary-General of the Arab League were directed to engage at the international level, especially with the United Nations and Security Council member states, to mobilize pressure for Israel’s withdrawal from occupied territories, including Syria and Lebanon.

The statement emphasized the need to implement the ceasefire agreement’s subsequent stages, ensuring a permanent cessation of aggression on Gaza, full Israeli withdrawal, and unobstructed access to humanitarian aid. It praised the roles of Qatar and Egypt in cooperating with the US administration to reach a ceasefire, release hostages, and develop a plan for the Arab Peace Initiative.

Arab leaders reiterated their strategic choice for a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees Palestinian rights, based on the two-state solution. The Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 was reaffirmed, expressing commitment to resolving regional conflicts and rejecting violence, extremism, and terrorism.

The statement called for intensified cooperation with international powers, including the US, to achieve peace in the Middle East. It highlighted readiness to resume peace negotiations for a just solution to the Palestinian issue, based on ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The summit welcomed the formation of the Gaza Administration Committee for a transitional period, and proposals by Jordan and Egypt to train Palestinian police. It stressed that security is a Palestinian responsibility, managed by legitimate institutions with international support.

The statement condemned Israeli violations in the West Bank and urged respect for the historical role of the Jordanian Directorate of Al-Aqsa Mosque. It supported efforts by Saudi Arabia and other partners to implement the two-state solution and highlighted UNRWA’s role in assisting Palestinian refugees.

The statement urged adherence to International Court of Justice decisions on Israeli crimes and called for an international fund to support Gaza’s orphans and injured. It reaffirmed opposition to any attempts to diminish UNRWA’s role and tasked the Arab League Secretary-General with reporting on the resolution’s implementation at the next summit session.