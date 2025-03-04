HH the Amir Asserts the Need for Independent Palestinian State for Middle East Stability

Cairo: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani highlighted the necessity of collaborative efforts and coordination with regional partners to support the Palestinian people’s quest for their legitimate rights, emphasizing that establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is crucial for achieving stability and peace in the Middle East.

According to Qatar News Agency, HH the Amir shared his views in a post on his official X account following his participation in the Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo. The summit focused on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. His Highness reiterated Qatar’s commitment to consolidating efforts and intensifying collective action with regional allies to support the Palestinian people in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions. His Highness underscored that the creation of an independent Palestinian state is fundamental to ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.