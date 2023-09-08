Armed clashes renewed in Ain al-Hilweh camp in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese News Agency reported that armed clashes broke out among parties belonging to political forces in the Ain al-Hilweh camp o…

Clashes renewed in the Ain al-Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugee located in the city of Sidon, southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese News Agency reported that armed clashes broke out among parties belonging to political forces in the Ain al-Hilweh camp on the “Reconstruction-Barracks” axis, in which machine guns and missiles were used, the effects of which resonated in the city of Sidon.

The Agency indicated that a large number of residents of the camp and the surrounding area were displaced in the direction of Al-Mosuli Mosque.

For its part, the “Palestinian Joint Action Authority in Lebanon” called for a ceasefire in the Ain al-Hilweh camp, to allow the joint Palestinian security force in the camp and the Joint Action Authority in Sidon to carry out their duties.

Last July, Ain al-Hilweh camp witnessed clashes between Palestinian factions that led to dozens of casualties.”/End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency