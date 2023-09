A security source said that a 56-year-old Bahraini pilgrim (visitor) died after his health condition deteriorated before arri…

A Bahraini pilgrim died in Safwan district, west of Basra, today, Friday,

A security source said that a 56-year-old Bahraini pilgrim (visitor) died after his health condition deteriorated before arriving at Safwan border crossing, coming from the holy city of Karbala.

He added that he was transferred to the district clinic, but he died.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency