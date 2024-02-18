Arnous, Ahmad discuss bolstering cooperation between Syria and India

Damascus, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous discussed Sunday with the Indian Ambassador to Syria Irshad Ahmad means to bolster bilateral cooperation in various fields between Syria and India. Premier Arnous underlined the Syrian government 's keenness to develop the standing cooperation in the fields of higher education, trade exchange, health, IT, and agriculture. Arnous affirmed the importance of expanding the joint activities between the Syrian and Indian companies and strengthening the role of the business sector in both countries to develop the economic relations and establishing joint investments projects. Arnous highlighted the need to activate the joint Syrian-Indian committee to stimulate cooperation, open new horizons for it, and overcome difficulties that face it. He thanked India's government and people for standing by Syria in its war against terrorism and during the earthquake hit the country last February. The Indian Ambassador, in turn, expressed his pride for the distinguished historical tie s between Syria and India , and reiterated the firm stance of his country in support of Syria. He also pointed out his country's readiness to increase the scholarships for the Syrian students in the Indian universities and provide cancer medicines to the health sector, and aid to the earthquake-affected people. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency