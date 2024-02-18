More than 120 Palestinian martyrs in the occupation massacres during the past 24 hours

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestinian Health Ministry announced Sunday that the Israeli occupation has committed 13 massacres over the past 24 hours in Gaza strip, leaving 127 martyrs and 205 wounded . 'The Number of victims from the continuous Israeli aggression for the 135th day on Gaza Strip has increased to 28,985 and 68,883 wounded, while a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, as the occupation prevents ambulance and Civil Defense staff from reaching them', the Ministry said in a statement. The Ministry added that the occupation turned Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis ,southern the Strip into a military barrack, and arrested 70 health personnel in the complex and dozens of patients who cannot move while they are on treatment beds, and they were placed in trucks and taken to an unknown destination. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency