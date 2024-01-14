Arnous meets Head of the Syrian-Mauritanian Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee

Damascus, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous said that Syria and Mauritania enjoy ancient institutions capable of managing their affairs and directing their interests to meet the aspirations of their peoples. That came during a meeting between Arnous and Head of the Syrian-Mauritanian Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee Aldah Sohaib on Sunday in Damascus. Arnous emphasized the importance of intensifying the work of the joint government committee, and putting into effect the cooperation documents signed between the two brotherly countries. The Premier expressed the Syrian government's willingness to hold a meeting of the joint government committee as soon as possible to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries. Arnous referred the importance of benefiting from the Mauritanian experience in the fisheries sector, both in terms of supplying fish products and establishing joint food industry projects, in addition to exporting Syrian products, especially fabrics, clothing, agricultural products and m edicines, to Mauritania. Sohaib, for his part, affirmed his country's support for Syria in the face of challenges it has been exposing to them. He also underlined the need for bolstering the bilateral cooperation in the economic, higher education, health fields and other vital fields that serve the interest of the two brotherly peoples. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency