Sabbagh to Mauritanian parliamentary delegation: Necessity of boosting relations in various fields

Damascus, Speaker of the People's Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, met Sunday with the representative of the Mauritanian National Assembly and Head of the Syrian-Mauritanian Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee Aldah Sohaib and the Chargé d'Affairs of the Mauritanian Embassy in Damascus, Mohamed Sheikh Samba Bay. During the meeting, Sabbagh stressed the deeply rooted of the fraternal relations between Syria and Mauritania, and the necessity of boosting and raising them to the highest levels, to include all domains, in a way that reflects positively on the interest of the peoples of the two brotherly countries. He appreciated Mauritania's stances in support of Syria and its just causes in regional and international forums. Sabbagh pointed out that the American and Turkish occupiers plunder of Syria's resources and capabilities and the barbaric Israeli aggression that Palestine is being exposed to, which has claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinian martyrs. For his part, Sohaib reiterated the importance of working to expand the horizons of cooperation with Syria and develop it in all fields, especially scientific and cultural. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency