As GCC Temperatures Soar, Carpe Diem Beach Club Phuket Beckons Middle East Luxury Travellers

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 May 2026 – Carpe Diem Beach Club, the premier Mediterranean-inspired destination on Bang Tao Beach, has officially unveiled its signature beachfront lifestyle experience tailored for Middle East travelers seeking a refined seasonal escape. As soaring summer temperatures across the GCC continue to drive record demand for luxury destinations in Thailand, the venue offers an elevated sanctuary that seamlessly blends sophisticated coastal dining, stylish beachside leisure, and curated sunset-to-evening programming designed for the discerning international traveler.

Source: Carpe Diem Beach Club

The upscale Bang Tao area of Phuket island is emerging as one of South East Asia’s most attractive luxury escape destinations for affluent travellers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. Home to the island’s largest mosque and known for high-end resorts, beach clubs and premium lifestyle offerings, Bang Tao appeals to luxury travellers seeking energy, exclusivity and comfort. For premium beach destinations such as Carpe Diem Beach Club Phuket, this reflects a broader evolution in luxury travel behaviour amongst Middle East audiences.

“Over the past two decades working across luxury beach clubs internationally, one of the biggest shifts I’ve seen is affluent travellers seeking experiences that reflect how they want to live, socialise and travel,” said Bruce Hanrahan, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Carpe Diem Beach Club Phuket.

“Particularly amongst Middle East travellers, there is growing demand for destinations that combine atmosphere and energy with comfort and elevated service. Phuket, and especially Bang Tao, has evolved, offering a more sophisticated and lifestyle-driven experience than has traditionally been associated with the island.”

Middle East travellers represent one of Thailand’s highest-value tourism segments, travelling in groups or with family, staying 7–14 days or longer and spending approximately 80,000–100,000 THB per trip, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand data.

Younger affluent travellers from the region are increasingly influenced by lifestyle-driven travel behaviours, in which distinctive venues, curated hospitality experiences and social validation on digital platforms shape destination selection.

This has created demand for luxury experiences centred on beachfront dining, cabana culture, premium service and social environments that feel refined rather than party-focused.

Carpe Diem Beach Club Phuket has curated an experience around sophisticated coastal energy, elevated hospitality and all-day lifestyle experiences, an approach that has attracted guests, including global music star and White Lotus actress Lisa.

Located on Bang Tao Beach, the venue combines Mediterranean-inspired dining, premium beachfront lounging and signature social programming within a setting designed to feel polished and immersive from day to night. Rather than focusing solely on nightlife, the venue’s positioning centres on experience-led hospitality within a premium environment.

“Luxury today is about intentionality,” added Benny De Bellis, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Carpe Diem Beach Club Phuket. “Guests want premium environments where they can socialise, celebrate and experience the atmosphere, but in a way that still feels comfortable, curated and personalised to them.”

“The experience at Carpe Diem is designed to feel social and high-energy, whilst still comfortable and intentional,” addedBenny.”Guests can move seamlessly between beachfront dining, relaxed daytime lounging, sunset sessions and social gatherings, without ever feeling overcrowded or party-driven. That’s the balance many luxury travellers are increasingly looking for.”

As Phuket strengthens its position as a global luxury lifestyle destination, Bang Tao’s blend of beachfront hospitality, upscale leisure experiences and international social culture is expected to remain attractive to Middle East audiences seeking a refined escape from the summer heat.

For all reservations and information, visit carpediemphuket.com.

ABOUT CARPE DIEM BEACH CLUB

Founded in 2021, Carpe Diem Beach Club is a Mediterranean-inspired beachside destination located on Bangtao Beach, Phuket, Thailand. The Club combines refined coastal cuisine, a stylish beach lounge, craft cocktails, and live entertainment to create memorable all-day experiences. Signature programming includes Bespoke Bloody Mary Sundays, La Dolce Vita Sundays Brunch, signature fire shows on Wednesdays and Sundays, and more.