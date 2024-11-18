Aspetar International Rehabilitation Conference Concludes with Key Recommendations on Thigh Muscle Injuries Therapeutic Protocols.

Doha: The Aspetar International Rehabilitation Conference, a prominent event in sports medicine, held under the theme: "Comprehensive Guide to Thigh Muscle Injuries," was concluded on Sunday, with the participants coming out with critical recommendations on the therapeutic protocols for thigh muscle injuries. CEO of Aspetar Hospital Dr. Abdulaziz Jaham Al Kuwari said he was pleased with the major success of this conference, highlighting that the event underscored the close partnership Aspetar shares with the international community in sports medicine, especially since the conference drew over 700 experts and partners from 90 countries. According to Qatar News Agency, Dr. Al Kuwari added that a new edition of the conference is set to be held next year, in which a pantheon of international sports medicine experts will participate to share their expertise and help advance sports medicine at the global level. The two-day conference discussed the latest developments and best practices in sports medicine, with the participants reviewing the therapeutic protocols and scientific studies to promote sports medicine, who noted Aspetar's leading role in sports rehabilitation, research, and medicine. Director of Rehabilitation Department, Executive at Aspetar Riadh Miladi expressed his pleasure with the success of the conference, affirming that the major international participation confirms Aspetar's pioneering role in rehabilitation as it has become an inspirational source for global experts. Speaking to Qatar News Agency, Miladi highlighted that the third edition will focus on hip injuries as one of the foremost topics of concern to athletes and specialists, pointing out that the participants of the aforementioned conference came out with new recommendations on the methods of handling this sort of injuries and setting new standards to care for patients, as well as advancing the sports medicine at the global level. For his part, Head of Elite Performance and Development Dr. Enda King highlighted that the conference session s were intended to develop knowledge and practice and accordingly offered an overall understanding of the cutting-edge technologies leveraged in this critical field of medicine. Dr. King added that this event helps reinforce collaboration among the pioneering experts and gives impetus to innovation in preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic strategies, thereby enabling medical practitioners to provide extraordinary care for their patients. Dr. Fraser McKinney, Lead Rehabilitation Specialist at Southampton Football Club, emphasized the invaluable experience of Aspetar's medical professionals following the impactful interactive sessions held among experts and speakers. He underlined that the conference provided advanced insights into improving recovery for players during their rehabilitation. The primary objective of the participants was to be in constant touch with evidence-based research and capitalize on all experiences, he said, adding that the matter was related to providing the best possible care to play ers, especially those who suffer from hamstring and thigh injuries, which are among the most common injuries in football. The conference brought together several outstanding and prestigious European and Arab football clubs, as well as representatives from leading global universities, in addition to representatives from major sports organizations and federations from around the world.