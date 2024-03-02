At least 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment on houses in Deir al-Balah and Jabalia of Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, At least 17 Palestinians were martyred and dozens were injured in the Israeli occupation air strikes on homes in Deir al-Balah and Jabalia in the stricken Gaza Strip. Palestinian media reported that the occupation aircraft bombed three houses east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the center of Gaza and in Jabalia camp to the north, killing 17 Palestinians and injuring dozens, indicating that civil defense staff are still searching for victims under the rubble. Tens of Palestinians were martyred and others were injured yesterday as a result of bombing by the occupation forces on different areas in Gaza. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of martyrs from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip since October 7th reached 30,228 martyrs. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency