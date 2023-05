Bahrain’s Ambassador to Germany, Abdulla Abdullatif Abdulla, met here today the State Secretary at the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and International Development, Niels Annen.The two sides discussed the solid Bahraini-German friendship relat…

Bahrain’s Ambassador to Germany, Abdulla Abdullatif Abdulla, met here today the State Secretary at the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and International Development, Niels Annen.

The two sides discussed the solid Bahraini-German friendship relations, as well as their steady progress at all levels.

They also discussed ways to broaden joint cooperation and coordination to achieve common interests.

They also reviewed issues of mutual concern.

Source: Bahrain News Agency