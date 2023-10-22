Bahrain-Kuwait judicial cooperation reviewed

Manama, Nawaf bin Mohammed Al Maawda, Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments, met with a judicial delegation from the State of Kuwait led by Ishaq Al-Kandari, Cassation Court Undersecretary.

This visit came within the framework of the programme of bilateral visits to the Supreme Courts and Courts of Cassation in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries

Al Maawda praised the historic Bahraini-Kuwaiti relations and the development it continues to witness in various domains.

He emphasised the importance of these visits for the exchange of expertise and discussing developments in the judicial sector.

The meeting discussed increasing joint programmes, utilising modern technology and designing specialised legal training courses.

Source: Bahrain News Agency