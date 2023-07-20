Bahrain land of religious freedom, tolerance: Community centres’ heads

Bahrain guarantees the freedom to perform Hussaini rituals as per the Constitution, a number of heads of Hussaini maatams (Community centres) said, noting that the kingdom has adopted a civilised approach that ensures the practice of religious and soci…

Bahrain guarantees the freedom to perform Hussaini rituals as per the Constitution, a number of heads of Hussaini maatams (Community centres) said, noting that the kingdom has adopted a civilised approach that ensures the practice of religious and social rituals according to the regulations and laws in force.

In statements to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) on the sidelines of their meeting with Interior Minister, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, heads of community centres lauded His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s annual support for them, stressing the need not to politicise religious discourse and rituals in order to preserve their sanctity, maintain the kingdom’s social texture and cement national unity.

They also urged integrated efforts to ensure the success of this year’s Ashura Commemoration to achieve its goals and advance society intellectually and morally.

In this regard, Fuad Ahmed Al-Hajji, Shura Council member, and member of the General Authority of Hussaini Processions in Manama, indicated that HM the King is the first supporter of the annual Hussaini rituals, within the framework of coexistence and fraternity, as well as religious and social integration enjoyed by the kingdom throughout its history.

He also commended the noble national efforts exerted by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for implementing the royal directives to harness all capabilities to ensure the success of Ashura Commemoration.

Hajji paid tribute to the Interior Ministry for its dedication to providing a secure environment for performing the Hussaini rituals in an organised way, urging heads of community centres, processions’ officials, orators and Rawadeed (Chanters or reciters) to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities to achieve the goals of Ashura Commemoration.

He added that Bahrain has always been known as the land of coexistence, fraternity, intimacy and love, as it adheres to moderation and balance in all aspects of life.

Faisal Hassan bin Rajab, “Bin Rajab” community centre head, and General Authority of Hussaini Processions, extended thanks and gratitude to HM the King for HM’s unlimited support for Hussaini community centres, nd direct interest in religious occasions, praising the positive outcomes of the Interior Minister’s meeting with heads of community centres.

He affirmed that there is no need to host foreign chanters as the Asura Commemoration has a national aspect in Bahrain, given the fact that it is an all-inclusive occasion that brings together all sects, which reflects the prevailing values of tolerance and respect for religion, in line with the leadership’s directives to uphold such lofty social values that always been distinctive features of the Bahraini people.

Dr. Hassan Hameed Al-Arrayed, head of the Al-Arrayed Community Centre in Manama, praised the outcomes of the meeting with the Interior Minister.

He underlined the major role played by Bahraini Rwadeed (chanters) in maintaining the religious aspect of the Ashura Commemoration, without turning it into a touristic or political occasion, stressing that the event has its sanctity, and everyone has to commemorate it in a way that does not violate the national fundamentals.

Businessman Mohammed Abbas Biljeek, Al-Ajam Grand Community Centre Chairman, praised the Interior Minister’s great interest in putting in place all success requirements for the Ashura Commemoration.

He asserted that the success of the occasion is a shared responsibility, paying tribute to the Interior Minister and Capital Governor for meeting the needs of the participants in the event.

Ghalib Al-Sayed Mukhtar Al-Alawi, Head of the Al-Qassab Community Centre in Manama, extended thanks and appreciation to HM the King for his unlimited support for the Ashura Commemoration, affirming that Bahrain has set the example in giving full freedom to community centres to commemorate Ashura.

He asserted that the meeting with the Interior Minister was fruitful, praising the agreement of the heads of Hussaimi community centres to adopt Bahraini rawadeed only, as Ashura Commemoration is a purely religious occasion that has nothing to do with religious tourism.

Ali Ahmed Isa, from the Al-Hadi Community Centre in Dair, affirmed that the meeting with the Interior Minister was very fruitful, noting that his village boasts qualified Bahraini rawadeed. He also praised the full cooperation of the Muharraq Governorate’s officials.

Mustafa Hameed Hassan, from the Imam Al-Muntadhar Community Centre in Al-Dair, said that the meeting with the Interior Minister was cordial, reflecting the existing community partnership in ensuring the success of the occasion.

Atiya Abdulhussain Ahmed Al-Sakran, Head of the Waleed Al-Kaaba Community Centre in Muharraq, affirmed that everyone will comply fully with the laws and regulations to ensure the success of Ashura Commemoration.

Saleh Abdulhamid, head of the Southern Naim Community Centre, indicated that the meeting with the Interior Minister would contribute to reducing violations.

Abdulla Abdulaziz Al-Jannusani Head of the Jannusan Community Centre, hailed the ongoing cooperation among the Jaffari Endowments, the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments, noting that, unlike other countries, Bahrain enjoys the freedom of religion and belief.

Maher Abduljabbar Al-Arrayed, Deputy Head of the Al-Arrayed Community Centre, praising the quality services provided by the state to the Ashura Commemoration, highlighting HM the King’s unwavering support for Bahraini community centres, citing the royal annual grant to them.

Nader Hussan Hajji, the Secretary-General of the Hussainiyas in Muharraq, lauded the annual meeting with the Interior Minister, stressing adherence to the religious aspect of the occasion, and full compliance with the laws and regulations.

Ahmed Jumaa, Head of the Ansar Al-Hussain Community Centre, indicated that the Interior Minister’s remarks would contribute to the success of the occasion.

Abdulmonem Yousif Al-Banna, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Hussainiya Al Haidariya, indicated that the Interior Minister had affirmed respect for all sects in Bahrain and pride in the religious occasions held in Bahrain.

Ahmed Al-Sayed Shubbar Al-Mosawi, from the Al-Hamala village, said that meeting with the Interior Minister was fruitful, praising the Minsiter’s commendation of the high competence of the Bahrain radud (chanter).

Sayed Jaffar Al-Sharaf, Head of the Magaba Community Centre, affirmed that community centres in Bahrain have always enjoyed the support of the leadership, noting that the kingdom is land of religious tolerance.

Salman Yousif, Head of Ansar Al-Adala Community Centre in Deraz, said that the success of the Ashura Commemoration is the outcome of the concerted efforts of everyone, noting that the Interior Minister focused on the scourge of drugs, as a phenomenon that is harmful to all social segments, calling for more cooperation to combat drugs.

He affirmed that Bahraini Rawadeed (Chanters or reciters) are qualified enough to commemorate Ashura responsibly, taking into account the national fundamentals and focusing on topics that adhere to the essence of the occasion.

Source: Bahrain News Agency