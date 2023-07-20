Registration of students born in September-December 2017 begins

Registration of children born between September and December 2017 for the first grade of the academic year of 2023-2024 has started at the Education Ministry’s Hall in Isa Town.Today was devoted to the enrolment applications of those born in September …

Registration of children born between September and December 2017 for the first grade of the academic year of 2023-2024 has started at the Education Ministry’s Hall in Isa Town.

Today was devoted to the enrolment applications of those born in September 2017.

On the occasion, Education Minister, Dr. Mohammed Mubarak Juma, said that the decision was taken by the Ministry following the approval of the Cabinet, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He indicated that the move confirms the great interest of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in developing education in the kingdom.

Dr. Juma made the statements while visiting the Education Ministry’s Hall, to be assured about the smoothness of the registration process.

The registration of the remaining children will be as follows:

- Sunday, July 23: Children born in October 2017.

- Monday, July 24: Children born in November 2017.

- Tuesday, July 25: Children born in December 2017.

- Wednesday and Thursday, July 26-17: Children who have missed their registration dates.

Source: Bahrain News Agency