Beijing opposes and condemns Israeli occupation acts in Rafah

Beijing, China said that it opposes and condemns acts against civilians and international law, and calls on 'Israel' to stop military operations as soon as possible, do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians and prevent a more devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah. 'The Two-State solution is the universal consensus of the international community to settle the Palestinian question, China stands ready to work with all parties to hold a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as early as possible, formulate a concrete timetable and roadmap for the implementation of the solution,' Xinhua quoted Mao Ning, Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying in a press conference commenting on Beijing stance on the attacks of the Israeli occupation on Rafah. On the advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, Mao said that China has submitted its written statement on July 25 last year and will take part in the public hearings of the ICJ to have an in-depth elaboration on China's policy propositions on the question of Palestine, state China's positions on relevant international law issues regarding the right to self-determination, international humanitarian law, international human rights law and State responsibility, and express China's firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and interests. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency