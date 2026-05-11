Bitget Cuts Futures Trading Fees to Deepen Liquidity Amidst the Tokenization Boom

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a reduction in taker fees for institutional market makers trading stock, metal, commodity, and index futures, as the exchange moves to strengthen liquidity across its expanding multi-asset derivatives offering. The updated fee of 0.0065% will take effect from May 1 through June 30, 2026.

The adjustment comes as trading activity continues to expand beyond crypto-native assets into tokenized stocks, commodities, and indices. Tokenized assets have already surpassed $50 billion in value, with projections pointing toward a $16 trillion growth over the next decade. As institutional participation increases, liquidity and execution efficiency are becoming key factors in how capital is deployed across markets.

Under the updated structure, eligible futures market makers will benefit from reduced taker fees across selected contracts, including stock, metal, commodity, and index futures. The initiative is designed to support tighter spreads, improved order book depth, and more consistent pricing as institutional participation increases across these markets.

“Liquidity is what determines whether multi-asset trading works in practice,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “As more institutions move across crypto, equities, and commodities, the focus shifts to execution quality and cost efficiency. This adjustment is aimed at strengthening those conditions as activity scales.”

The move builds on Bitget’s broader expansion into multi-asset trading under the UEX framework, where users can access crypto, derivatives, and traditional market exposure within a single account. The platform has seen growing traction in this segment, with stock-linked derivatives and commodity products contributing an increasing share of overall trading activity.

As competition for institutional flow intensifies across global venues, fee efficiency and liquidity depth are becoming key factors in where capital is deployed. By refining its fee structure across stock, commodity, and index futures, Bitget is positioning itself to capture a larger share of institutional trading activity in markets that increasingly sit at the intersection of crypto and traditional finance.

To find out more about the fee reduction, visit here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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