Innomotics accelerates LNG electrification with major eLNG drive orders worldwide

Innomotics wins several orders to provide motor and drive technology for eLNG projects, totaling a volume in the higher double-digit million EUR range

Innomotics advances electrification of LNG production with eLNG solutions based on electric drive systems

Significant operational, environmental, and financial benefits compared to conventional turbine-based LNG plants

Enables decarbonization and supports global transition to sustainable energy systems

NUREMBERG, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 11 May 2026 – Innomotics, a globally leading supplier of electric motor and large drive systems, has won several major orders for electrified LNG projects in Europe, Canada, Middle East and Australia. The total volume for all orders is in the higher double-digit million EUR range.

Innomotics powers the world’s first all-electric eLNG plant in Hammerfest, Norway, for 19 years / InnomoticsInnomotics is driving the transformation of LNG production with its innovative eLNG solutions. By replacing conventional gas turbine-based liquefaction processes with electrified drive systems, LNG operators can significantly increase efficiency, reduce emissions, and lower operating costs.

As global demand for cleaner energy continues to grow, LNG remains a key component of the energy mix. However, traditional LNG production is energy-intensive and associated with high greenhouse gas emissions. eLNG addresses these challenges by using electricity – including renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower – to liquefy natural gas, enabling a more sustainable and efficient production process.

The electrification of LNG plants is a key step in reducing reliance on fossil fuels and achieving decarbonization targets. Electric drive systems from Innomotics offer system efficiencies of up to 95%, significantly exceeding the performance of conventional gas turbines. At the same time, operators benefit from reduced maintenance requirements, with systems capable of running up to five years without scheduled shutdowns, and increased plant availability of up to 99.9%.

By integrating high-voltage motors and variable speed drives across the entire LNG value chain – from compression and refrigeration to storage and gas treatment – Innomotics enables a fully electrified production process. When powered by renewable energy, eLNG solutions can eliminate direct CO₂ emissions and reduce annual emissions by up to 500,000 tons, supporting operators in meeting regulatory requirements and sustainability goals.

“Electrification is the foundation for a sustainable future of LNG production. With our eLNG solutions, we enable operators to significantly improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance reliability across the entire process. This not only strengthens competitiveness but also accelerates the transition towards net-zero operations,” says Michael Reichle, CEO of Innomotics.

He adds, “Operators are under increasing pressure to balance sustainability with profitability. Our electric drive systems deliver a compelling business case by lowering lifecycle costs, minimizing downtime, and ensuring maximum operational performance in demanding LNG environments.”

Recently awarded eLNG Projects

Pioneering eLNG success for Hammerfest in Norway:

Hammerfest is home to the world’s first all-electric LNG plant, operational since 2007. Equipped with two 65 MW refrigeration compressor drives, the facility has achieved over 15 years of successful operation with minimal maintenance and an exceptional availability rate of 99.88%. This project set a new standard for reliability and efficiency in the LNG sector, proving the long-term value of electric drive systems in demanding environments

Innovative floating LNG project in Canada:

This project represents the world’s first floating all-electric LNG facility. With four complete drive train systems of 35 MW each powering the main refrigeration compressors, the plant is designed to export three million tons of eLNG per year. The project demonstrates the scalability and flexibility of Innomotics technology, delivering high performance and low emissions in a unique offshore setting

Setting the global benchmark for an LNG plant in Qatar:

This LNG plant features multiple 60 MW and 45 MW trains, each with three refrigeration compressors. As the world’s LNG market leader, Qatar relies on Innomotics systems to deliver maximum availability and operational excellence. This large-scale deployment showcases our ability to support complex, high-capacity facilities with proven reliability and efficiency.

Lowest emissions through renewables at an LNG project in Canada:

The LNG plant is powered by renewable hydropower and features 50 MW LCI eLNG trains. The facility is designed to produce 2.1 million tons of LNG per year with the lowest emissions in the global LNG export industry. This reference highlights the environmental benefits of integrating electric drive technology with renewable energy sources.

Driving sustainability with carbon capture at a CCUS LNG project in Australia:

This project utilizes multiple medium voltage motors and drive systems totalling 297 MW for LNG production, combined with a carbon capture project. This installation demonstrates the compatibility of Innomotics solutions with advanced sustainability initiatives, enabling operators to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining process efficiency

Additional eLNG materials:

Whitepaper on eLNG

Expert Video concerning electrified LNG

Reference projects and success stories

3D visualization in our virtual world: Innomotics Electrosphere

For more information, visit https://www.innomotics.com/hub/en/applications/electrified-lng

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