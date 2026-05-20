Bitget Launches “Gold Fast or Go Home Challenge” for Gold CFD Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched the “Gold Fast or Go Home Challenge,” a global campaign built around faster access to gold CFD trading on the Bitget app. The campaign follows Bitget’s recent product update that moved TradFi products, including gold, forex, commodities, and indices, to a first-level homepage tab, reducing the number of steps required to access these markets directly from the homepage.

The challenge invites users to record themselves by opening the Bitget app, entering the TradFi section, and completing an XAUUSD gold CFD trade as quickly as possible. Participants will publish their attempts across social platforms as part of a global speed-based trading challenge designed around accessibility, execution flow, and real-time market participation. The campaign combines trading culture with short-form social content, turning product speed into a visible user experience.

The campaign reflects Bitget’s broader direction of bringing traditional financial assets closer to crypto-native trading environments through a unified interface. Users can move between crypto assets, tokenized products, forex pairs, commodities, and gold CFD markets from a single account structure without switching across multiple platforms, wallets, or trading systems.

“Users increasingly move between crypto and traditional financial markets within the same trading cycle, especially during periods shaped by macro volatility,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “We have designed the platform to make these markets more directly accessible inside the app. The challenge turns that trading flow into a public and community-driven experience that shows how multi-asset trading behavior is evolving.”

Gold trading activity has continued gaining traction globally as investors monitor interest rate expectations, central bank accumulation trends, inflation risks, and geopolitical uncertainty. Across digital asset platforms, gold CFDs have become one of the most actively monitored TradFi products during periods of elevated volatility, particularly as users look for faster access to macro-sensitive assets without leaving crypto-native trading environments.

The homepage TradFi integration forms part of Bitget’s wider Universal Exchange strategy focused on reducing fragmentation between digital assets and traditional financial markets. As more users diversify across asset classes, trading platforms are increasingly expected to support crypto, commodities, equities, FX, and tokenized assets within a single interface and collateral system. Bitget’s TradFi expansion reflects growing market demand for unified multi-asset access and faster capital movement between trading categories.

The launch also follows Bitget’s continued expansion of its TradFi offering across global markets. The platform currently provides access to crypto markets alongside tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, forex pairs, and precious metals such as gold within one trading ecosystem. In 2026, Bitget repositioned its TradFi section to the app homepage as part of a broader effort to simplify market access and improve execution efficiency across multi-asset trading activity.

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About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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