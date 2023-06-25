Bus and railway stations are working in normal mode in Voronezh, Kaluga and Lipetsk

All transport restrictions in Russia’s Voronezh, Kaluga and Lipetsk region have been lifted, including those on highways, Russian authorities said on Sunday.“Lipetsk district government announced that bus and railway stations have resumed working in n…

All transport restrictions in Russia’s Voronezh, Kaluga and Lipetsk region have been lifted, including those on highways, Russian authorities said on Sunday.

“Lipetsk district government announced that bus and railway stations have resumed working in normal mode in all directions in the district. Tickets are on sale, all destinations are on schedule while some trips have been canceled by transport companies,” RT reported.

“We have decided to lift the restrictions on private vehicles,” said the governor of Kaluga Oblast, Vladislav Shabsha “provided that those on the movement of trucks and buses will be lifted during the day, in coordination with the security services.”

In Voronezh, the authorities confirmed that the bus stations in the province are operating normally and on schedule.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency