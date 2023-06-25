Ambassador Ala presents credentials to Secretary-General of Arab League Syrian Ambassador Hussam Eddin Ala, presented his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit as a permanent representative of Syria to the League.
Following the meeting, Ambassador Ala made a remark, stressing the importance of cooperation and coordination between Syria and the Arab countries to address the challenges facing the Arab nation and its countries.
He pointed out the resumption of Syria’s participation in the meetings of the Arab League will contribute to strengthening this cooperation to serve the higher Arab issues and the interests of the member states.
Ala indicated that the repeated Zionist attacks on the occupied Palestinian territories and in the occupied Syrian Golan constitute one of the most prominent issues that require the strengthening of joint Arab cooperation and coordination.
President Bashar al-Assad issued the Decree No. 126 for the year 2023, which stipulates naming Ambassador Hussam Eddin Ala, as permanent representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the League of Arab States (LAS).
Source: Syrian Arab News Agency