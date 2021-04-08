Cabinet Reduces the Number of Staffs at Workplaces in Government and Private Entities to 50%

The Cabinet, chaired by HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, during its regular meeting held at the Amiri Diwan yesterday, affirmed the continuation of implementing the precautionary and preventive measures taken to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and decided:

Reducing the number of employees present at the workplace in government entities to 50% of the total number of employees in each entity, with the rest of the employees doing their work remotely from their homes or upon request, according to the circumstances, with the exception of the military, security and health sectors.

Reducing the number of employees present at the workplace in the private sector to 50% of the total number of employees in each entity, and the rest of the employees can conduct their work remotely from their homes. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with the relevant authorities, will determine the necessary activities that are excluded from this decision.

All meetings that are held for employees and workers in both the government and private sectors remotely shall be held using modern technology. If this is not possible, and in cases of necessity, the meeting shall be held with not more than five persons, taking into account the precautionary measures.

Continuing with the decision obliging all citizens and residents to wear masks when leaving the house for any reason, unless a person is alone while driving a vehicle, or a person is with his family.

Continuing with the decision obliging all citizens and residents to activate the Ehteraz application on smartphones when leaving the house for any reason.

Continuing to open mosques to perform the daily duties and Friday prayers, provided the Tarawih prayers are performed during the month of Ramadan at home, and children under 12 years are not allowed to enter. Adherence to the precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs is necessary. Toilets and ablution facilities will remain closed.

Source: Government of Qatar