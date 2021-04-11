Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan confident of qualifying for Olympics

Lausanne- The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) confirmed that the Qatari duo of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan are among the top 15 teams in Men’s Provisional Olympic Ranking issued on March 15.

The Qataris are ranked No. 14 in this Olympic race and under the current qualification system, the top 15, with few exceptions, are assured Olympic berths.

Qualifying for the Olympic Games is, of course, the big goal, and Cherif and Ahmed are confident that they will play in Tokyo, but the Qatari duo must continue to perform at an exceptional level in the final five tournaments prior to the June 13 qualification deadline.

Source: Qatar Olympic Committee