China affirms necessity to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, stressed the necessity of respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in any discussion of the issue of delivering humanitarian aid to Syria.“China’s stance on the humanit…

China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, stressed the necessity of respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in any discussion of the issue of delivering humanitarian aid to Syria.

“China’s stance on the humanitarian issue in Syria is firm and clear, and we have always stressed that humanitarian assistance to Syria should be provided in a way that respects its sovereignty,” Xinhua news agency quoted Zhang as saying during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Zhang called for confronting the negative impacts of unilateral sanctions on humanitarian aid delivery, abandoning double standards and the politicization of humanitarian issues and continuing consultations.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency